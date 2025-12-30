Rajab Butt lost Rs300,000 in cash during lawyers' assault at Karachi court, claims counsel

YouTube Rajab Butt pictured during his appearance at additional district and sessions court central, in Karachi on December 29, 2025. — Geo News

Advocates Solangi, Abdul Fateh named as prime suspects.

Case lodged at City Court Police Station on lawyer's complaint.

Rajab Butt was threatened with murder during the incident: FIR.



KARACHI: YouTuber Rajab Butt’s counsel has lodged a case against more than a dozen lawyers for allegedly assaulting his client following his appearance at an additional district and sessions court in Karachi.

The case has been registered at the City Court Police Station under Sections 147, 148, 337-A, 382, and 506 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of Butt’s counsel, Mian Ashfaq Ali.

According to the complaint, he, along with the YouTuber, was present at the City Court for bail proceedings when Butt was attacked by 15 to 20 lawyers.

The development came a day after a video surfaced showing Butt, who appeared along with TikToker Nadeem Mubara, being assaulted as he appeared in a case related to a controversial statement. The assault left him with a bloodied mouth and a torn shirt.





The complainant maintained that Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi, Advocate Abdul Fatah, and 15 to 20 unidentified individuals allegedly assaulted Butt inside the court premises. As a result of the attack, Butt sustained serious injuries.

"My client was also threatened with murder during the incident."

The complaint added that he and other members of his legal team were harassed during the incident.

He claimed that the attackers forcibly snatched a bag from his client Butt containing Rs300,000 in cash. "Although the bag was later returned by Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi, the cash was missing."

Meanwhile, the lawyers claimed that the YouTuber had made "derogatory remarks" against them in a vlog after his previous appearance before the court, where he said that the one who filed a case against me "does not seem like a lawyer".