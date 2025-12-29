In letter to CM Maryam, Afridi protests 'ill-treatment' during Punjab visit

This collage of picture shows Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi (left) and his Punjab counterpart Maryam Nawaz. —AFP/Facebook/ Maryam Nawaz Sharif/File

Handling of visit against spirit of inter-provincial respect: KP CM.

CM says: “Treatment accorded to me was marked by discourtesy.”

Says state-linked platforms used to spread allegations against him.



PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Monday voiced serious concern and lodged a strong protest over alleged ill-treatment during his recent visit to Punjab.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Afridi said: “I write to you with deep concern and strong exception to the manner in which my recent visit to the Province of Punjab was handled, and the events that deliberately unfolded during and after the visit.”

The PTI-backed KP CM had arrived in Lahore on December 26 for a three-day visit to partake in political activities, including a scheduled visit to the Punjab Assembly.

His visit to the Punjab Assembly, however, was marred by altercations between members of his delegation and the security officials. Both sides blamed each other for the scuffle in the provincial assembly.

In his letter, the KP CM said that the sequence of actions witnessed was neither accidental nor administrative in nature.

He said that such conduct was wholly incompatible with the dignity of constitutional office and the spirit of inter-provincial respect.

“As the elected chief minister of KP, representing over 40 million citizens, I undertook the visit in that capacity. Regrettably, the treatment accorded to me was marked by discourtesy, unnecessary hostility, and protocol deviations that cannot be justified under any accepted standard of inter provincial engagement,” read the letter.

The CM said that the extraordinary and excessive security posture, including sweeping detentions and visible enforcement theatrics, projected an unmistakable message of intimidation rather than cooperation.

“Such measures were neither proportionate nor warranted and conveyed an intent that went well beyond legitimate security considerations,” said the CM.

He maintained that even public places, including food streets and markets, were completely sealed during his visit to Lahore.

“Even more disturbing was the coordinated and malicious social media campaign that accompanied and followed my visit,” added the CM.

Serious insinuations, specifically linking with narcotics, were injected into public discourse, CM Afridi said, adding that these allegations were amplified through accounts widely perceived to be aligned with, or operating under the “umbrella of the Punjab government”.

The use of state-linked digital platforms to circulate or amplify defamatory insinuations against a sitting CM of another province is unacceptable, irresponsible, and institutionally indefensible, said the CM.

“Such actions undermine federal harmony, erode public trust in provincial institutions, and sets a dangerous precedent where constitutional officeholders are targeted through insinuation rather than addressed through formal channels, he added.

The CM said that such an approach was beneath the status of a provincial government and damages the collective credibility of the federating unite

The CM hoped that the Punjab government would ensure that such conduct, administrative as well as digital, is neither repeated nor normalised, and that accountability is enforced where required.