Tory MP files no-confidence motion against John Bercow after Trump`s state visit comments

LONDON: A conservative MP has filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker House of Common John Bercow on Thursday.

Mr Bercow enraged members of his own party earlier this week when he said the US President should not be allowed to address House of Common during a state visit to the UK later this year. James Duddridge, MP for Rochford and Southend East, described Mr Bercow's comments, which called out the billionaire businessman's "racism" and "sexism", as "wholly inappropriate".

Labour has said it would oppose a vote of no confidence, with shadow Commons leader Valerie Vaz saying she welcomed Mr Bercow’s “support for us and for the reputation of Parliament.” Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron responded: "This is the right decision by The Speaker.

"The Prime Minister might wish to kowtow to the nasty misogynist that now sits in the Oval Office but no-one else does. We do not want him to speak to us. He is not welcome.”

