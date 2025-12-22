New details and images of Bondi Beach attackers emerge

This handout photo from a court exhibit released by the NSW Courts shows a screengrab taken from CCTV footage of Sajid and Naveed Akram exiting 103 Brighton Avenue in Campsie on December 14, 2025. — AFP

As Australia continues its investigation into the deadliest mass shooting in decades, the newly released court documents on Monday revealed fresh details and images of the father-and-son duo, who are accused of opening fire on a religious festival at Sydney's Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.

The documents, released by the NSW Courts as part of the police facts sheet on Monday, contain redactions, images from a video of Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram.

The documents claimed that the father-and-son duo had carried out "firearms training" in what was believed to be the New South Wales countryside prior to the shooting.

An alleged video found on Naveed's mobile phone from late October shows the father and son training, "firing shotguns and moving in a tactical manner" in the countryside.

Bondi Beach attackers Sajid and Naveed Akram conducting firearms training at a location suspected to be in New South Wales, Australia as seen in a court document released on December 22, 2025. — Reuters

The NSW police believe that the suspects were inspired by Daesh, saying the group’s flags were found in a car they drove.

While Sajid was shot dead by police, Naveed is still recovering from his bullet injuries in hospital and has been charged with 59 offences, including murder and terrorism.

The pair also recorded a video in October railing against "Zionists" while sitting in front of a flag of the Daesh alongside four long-barrelled guns and rounds of ammunition and detailing their motivations for the attack, police said.

The attackers made a nighttime reconnaissance trip to Bondi Beach just days before the killings, documents showed.

A CCTV footage, presented to the court, showed the two men allegedly leaving an Airbnb in Campsie on the day of the attack and travelling toward Bondi Beach while carrying concealed weapons.

According to the alleged facts, the duo threw four improvised explosive devices into the crowd moments before opening fire. While none of the devices detonated, police say three pipe bombs and a tennis ball bomb were all viable.

This handout photo from a court exhibit released by the NSW Courts shows two undetonated pipe bombs, on preliminary analysis were assessed as viable IEDs, which had been allegedly thrown towards the crowd during the December 14 Bondi Beach shooting in Sydney. — AFP

Australia's federal government has flagged a suite of reforms to gun ownership and hate speech laws, as well as a review of police and intelligence services.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also announced a sweeping buyback scheme to "get guns off our streets".

The government of New South Wales — where the shooting took place — recalled its parliament for two days on Monday to introduce what it called the "toughest firearm reforms in the country".

"We can't pretend that the world is the same as it was before that terrorist incident on Sunday," New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told reporters.

The new rules will cap the number of guns an individual can own to four, or 10 for exempted individuals like farmers. There are more than 1.1 million firearms in the state, officials said.