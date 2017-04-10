CPEC to bring industrial revolution in country: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal said on Monday that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring an industrial revolution in Pakistan and turn the country into a trade hub.

In an interview with Radio Pakistan, Ahsan Iqbal said projects in energy, infrastructure and port development would provide a base to industrialisation in the country.

He said the connectivity being provided through road infrastructure and development projects across the province has ensured mainstreaming of Balochistan, leading to eradicating a sense of deprivation of the people for the first time in the history.

The federal minister hoped that Gwadar would be enlisted as a centre of modern education soon with the completion of an international standard university in this port city.

Ahsan Iqbal said that world narrative about Pakistan has completely changed with converting the dream of CPEC into a reality and transformation of Gwadar as a new centre of development in the region.

He added that there is a complete consensus among the federating units where Federal and provincial governments are working jointly to ensure speedy implantation of CPEC projects.

0



0





