Internet, Jimmy Kimmel bash United Airlines for shameful incident

We guess you’ll be well aware by now of how United Airlines axed its own foot when its staff, accompanied by security officers, manhandled a passenger at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport on Monday, causing the man to become unconscious and get dragged off the aeroplane.

The world, especially the Internet, justifiably, has left no stones unturned in whacking the brains off of United Airlines for the horrendous act.

Here are some of the choicest reactions we have compiled for you. Take a seat and enjoy!

The friendly skies weren’t so friendly to this guy @United Airlines pic.twitter.com/bqc2edl7Y1 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 11, 2017

Board as a doctor,

Leave as a patient. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Jenn (@fanqin0619) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos

Why beat your competitors when you can beat your customers? — Zeldro (@byzeldro) April 11, 2017

You can run but you can't fly#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/2joEKUOI89 — United Airlines (@Fake_UnitedPR) April 11, 2017

in case of an emergency, boxing helmets/gloves will deploy from the overhead compartment #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — calvin hah (@calvinhahcomedy) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos



We treat you like we treat your luggage. — George Madeh (@xXGurgleXx) April 11, 2017

TY for choosing @united.

We will now be beating rows 1 through 15...#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — ThatDarnCat (@NotDexVonFrisch) April 11, 2017

We put the hospital in hospitality. #newunitedairlinesmottos — David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) April 11, 2017

We Have Reached Bruising Altitude #newunitedairlinesmottos — Chet Costello (@ChetCost) April 11, 2017

We said that it was "the skies" that were friendly #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Flippy (@FlippydaMan) April 11, 2017

We have First Class, Business Class, and No Class #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — W.T. Martyn (@WTMartyn2) April 11, 2017

While Oscar Munoz, the airline’s CEO, earlier refused to acknowledge the incident for what it was, saying “I apologise for having to re-accommodate these customers,” he later issued another, more responsible apology.

That too only after his company suffered a blow worth almost $1 billion.

Munoz went from stressing that “Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this,” to “Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologise to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard,” as per a press release.

“No one should ever be mistreated this way,” the CEO added.

And I thought the TSA was bad. . . #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/fV2gHxhXqF — Jared Thornburg (@tburgguitar) April 11, 2017

#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos would you like a punch in the face with that? — Henry Tudor (@Tudor_Henry) April 11, 2017

We can re-accommodate you the easy way... or the hard way #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos pic.twitter.com/5h0IVBZM6g — Jim MacD (@jim_macd) April 11, 2017

"Now offering the Mike Tyson experience" #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Dr. A (@AAPsyc) April 11, 2017

You Can Be The Subject Of Our Next Viral Controversy!#NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Seth-sational (@SethFromThe716) April 11, 2017

Dr. David Dao, who was identified as the 69-year-old man who was forcefully removed from the flight bound for Louisville, is now under treatment and recovering, WLKY reported. In response to how he is doing, Dao said “everything” hurts.

This is the video that made the incident go viral.

