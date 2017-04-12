Print Story
Internet, Jimmy Kimmel bash United Airlines for shameful incident

We guess you’ll be well aware by now of how United Airlines axed its own foot when its staff, accompanied by security officers, manhandled a passenger at Chicago’s O'Hare International Airport on Monday, causing the man to become unconscious and get dragged off the aeroplane.

The world, especially the Internet, justifiably, has left no stones unturned in whacking the brains off of United Airlines for the horrendous act.

While Oscar Munoz, the airline’s CEO, earlier refused to acknowledge the incident for what it was, saying “I apologise for having to re-accommodate these customers,” he later issued another, more responsible apology.

That too only after his company suffered a blow worth almost $1 billion.

Munoz went from stressing that “Our employees followed established procedures for dealing with situations like this,” to “Like you, I continue to be disturbed by what happened on this flight and I deeply apologise to the customer forcibly removed and to all the customers aboard,” as per a press release.

Dr. David Dao, who was identified as the 69-year-old man who was forcefully removed from the flight bound for Louisville, is now under treatment and recovering, WLKY reported. In response to how he is doing, Dao said “everything” hurts.

