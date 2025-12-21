 
Geo News

Gunmen kill 10, wound 10 more in South Africa shooting

Shooting took place near a tavern in Bekkersdal, an impoverished area near some of South Africa's major gold mines

By
AFP
|

December 21, 2025

South African police personnel pictured at an incident site. — AFP/File
South African police personnel pictured at an incident site. — AFP/File
  • Motive for attack at Bekkersdal not clear, say police.
  • Some victims randomly shot in streets by unknown gunmen.
  • Police spox says they don't have breakdown of victims' identities.

JOHANNESBURG: Unknown gunmen killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in an attack at a township outside Johannesburg, police said Sunday, in the second mass shooting in South Africa this month.

The motive for the attack at Bekkersdal, 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of the city, was not clear, police told AFP.

"Some victims were randomly shot in the streets by unknown gunmen," a police statement said.

"10 people are dead. We don't have a breakdown of who they are," Brigadier Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson for Gauteng province, told AFP.

The shooting took place near a tavern or informal bar in Bekkersdal, an impoverished area near some of South Africa's major gold mines.

The wounded were taken to the hospital, police said.

On December 6, gunmen stormed a hostel near the capital, Pretoria, killing a dozen people, including a three-year-old child.

Police said the shooting was at a site that was illegally selling alcohol.

South Africa, home to 63 million people, suffers from a high crime rate, including one of the highest murder rates in the world.

More From World

US thanks Pakistan for 'offer' to join Gaza stabilisation force video
US thanks Pakistan for 'offer' to join Gaza stabilisation force
Takeaways from release of Epstein files
Takeaways from release of Epstein files
US issues sanctions on family members and associates of Venezuela's Maduro
US issues sanctions on family members and associates of Venezuela's Maduro
US carries out large-scale retaliatory strikes against Daesh in Syria, say officials
US carries out large-scale retaliatory strikes against Daesh in Syria, say officials
US Epstein files release highlights Clinton, makes scant reference to Trump
US Epstein files release highlights Clinton, makes scant reference to Trump
Trump's 'Presidential Walk of Fame' at White House features mocking, controversial plaques targeting former presidents
Trump's 'Presidential Walk of Fame' at White House features mocking, controversial plaques targeting former presidents