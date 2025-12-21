Australia probes security services after Bondi Beach attack

Australia´s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives with his wife Jodie Haydon to attend the memorial held for the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 21, 2025. — AFP

Attack described as inspired by “Daesh ideology”.

Review to examine powers, structures and information-sharing.

ASIO investigated the son in 2019, no threat found.

SYDNEY: Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday he has ordered a review into the police and intelligence services after two gunmen shot and killed 15 people at a Jewish festival on Bondi Beach.

A father and his son are accused of spraying bullets into the family-thronged Hanukkah celebration at Sydney's most famous beach on December 14, allegedly inspired by "Daesh ideology".

Albanese said his government will examine whether police and spy services have the powers, structures, and sharing arrangements "to keep Australians safe".

"The [Daesh]-inspired atrocity last Sunday reinforces the rapidly changing security environment in our nation," he said.

"Our security agencies must be in the best position to respond."

Alleged gunman Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed by police during the Bondi attack. An Indian national, he entered Australia on a visa in 1998.

His 24-year-old son Naveed, an Australian-born citizen, remains in hospital under police guard and faces multiple charges, including terrorism and 15 murders.

'Shocking event'

The son was investigated by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation in 2019 for possible radicalisation but was found at the time not to pose a threat, according to Australian authorities.

Australia's flag flies at half-mast at the Bondi Surf Bathers Life Saving Club near the promenade of Bondi Beach, where mourners have left floral tributes to honour victims of the shooting that took place there on December 14, in Sydney on December 18, 2025. — AFP

His father was also questioned by the intelligence service as part of that review, but he managed to obtain a gun licence that allowed him to own six firearms.

A few weeks before the Bondi Beach attack, the pair returned to Sydney from a four-week trip to the southern Philippines that is now under investigation by detectives there and in Australia.

Albanese said there were "real issues" with Australia's intelligence service in light of the attack.

"We need to examine exactly the way that systems work. We need to look back at what happened in 2019 when this person was looked at, the assessment that was made," he told national broadcaster ABC.

Asked in a separate interview about the alleged gunmen's stay at a hotel in the southern Philippines island of Mindanao, Albanese said their radicalisation was under investigation.

"But it is also the case that they were not seen to be persons of interest, and that is why this is such a shocking event," he said.

'Very, very unusual'

There is a long history of insurgencies in the Mindanao region but authorities there say there is no evidence to suggest the Philippines is being used to coach extremists.

The facade of GV hotel is seen in Davao City, in the Philippines' southern island of Mindanao. — AFP

The staff of Davao City's GV Hotel have told AFP that the two men stayed holed up in their small room for most of their 28-day stay.

They would usually leave their rooms only for two or three hours, with the longest excursion lasting eight hours, the Philippine national security service said.

Regional police, who have trawled through CCTV images to retrace the pair's steps and discover who they met, said the father had visited a gun shop.

Clarke Jones, an Australian National University criminologist, said it was "very, very unusual" to have a father and son as suspected perpetrators.

Once in the Philippines, the pair could have easily travelled to Mindanao without raising any flags, he told AFP.

Jones, who has worked with violent offenders in the Philippines, said the alleged gunmen's radicalisation had apparently gone "under the radar" for years after the Australian intelligence probe.

"I think we would really need to look at what happened, and whether that kid, when he was first detected, should have been put through some sort of support programme to prevent this potential thing happening," he said.