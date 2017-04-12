The curious case of Kamran Akmal

KARACHI: Wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal made a comeback to Pakistan’s cricket team after nearly three years following his superb run in Pakistan’s domestic season, where he showcased his batting talent and scored over a thousand runs.

Kamran was given a lifeline by the Inzamam-led-selection committee for the limited-overs series against the West Indies. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, despite knowing that Kamran could be a direct potential threat to his own place in the team, didn’t hesitate in giving full opportunity to the 35-year-old player.

But, Kami couldn’t capitalise on the opportunity and wasted the lifeline, not only as a batsman but also with his lukewarm response while fielding as well.

In four T20Is against West Indies, Kamran scored at the average of 22.50, with one score of 48 runs. In three ODIs, the wicket-keeper batsman could add only 68 runs to his credit at the average of 22.66, including one first-ball duck.

This was the first time that Kamran was playing at a non-wicket keeping position and he was clearly uncomfortable with it. The former wicket-keeper not only leaked runs but also dropped crucial catches which raised further questions on his performance.



Kamran Akmal plays through the leg side, West Indies v Pakistan, 1st ODI, Guyana, April 7, 2017 - AFP

Kamran, in an earlier interview to Geo.tv, had said that he was looking forward to playing purely as a batsman and if he fails to perform, then he wouldn’t be complaining about being dropped from the team by selectors.

Now, as he has failed to perform and with other players knocking on the doors of selection to Pakistan, it looks very difficult for him to survive in international cricket.

Kamran’s failure in 6 out of 7 innings in West Indies gave a clear message to selectors that going back to old horses wasn’t too wise of a decision by them and not a risk worth taking. It would have been better if a youngster was given this chance, at least his failure wouldn’t have put selection committee in an awkward position.

But, despite his failure in the West Indies tour, the characteristic of being an experienced player gives him some credit ahead of Pakistan’s much crucial Champions Trophy, which is also very important for the country as far as direct qualification to the 2019 world cup is concerned.

