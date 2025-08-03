Pakistan win toss, choose to bat in second T20 clash with Windies

West Indies captain Shai Hope (left) and Pakistan captain Agha Salman Ali during the toss ahead of the first T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, USA, on August 1, 2025. – PCB

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against the West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, USA, on Sunday.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (C/WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Salman Agha (C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Head-to-Head:

The two teams have faced each other 22 times in T20Is, with Pakistan winning 16 matches and West Indies securing 3 victories. The remaining 3 matches ended with no result.

Matches played: 22

Pakistan won: 16

West Indies won: 3

No result: 3

Form Guide:

Pakistan will look to secure victory and clinch the T20I series against the Caribbean side, having last lost a three-match T20I series 2-1 against Bangladesh in July.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will aim to regain momentum and secure their first win after six consecutive losses—five against Australia in a 5-0 whitewash, followed by a defeat in the series opener against Pakistan.

West Indies: L, L, L, L, L, L (most recent first)

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W