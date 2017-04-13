Shah Rukh Khan opens up about daughter Suhana's acting

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is himself a great actor, was all praise for someone else's acting.

Curious? Let us tell you who that person is.

According to Indian media, during an interview to a leading portal, SRK spoke about his children’s aspirations.

When King Khan was asked about his daughter Suhana also joining the acting career, he said, “You need to be a minimal qualification of a graduate before you even think of coming and learning anyway. Go out, do some theater, finish your schooling, finish your college, then study for a couple of years about acting.”

“If she gets into the field that I already am in, somewhere, even without wanting, even though I would like to avoid it, the life lessons will permeate on to her through me. And I've already done it. Why would you want to learn from something that has been seen, I've been there, done that; find something new, go beyond. I'm not saying go beyond me and learn and come back and all only, I don't think she needs this kind of a shadow over her. So go out,” The Don actor further added.

“Bringing Suhana on a set, and saying, 'this is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter', as a matter of fact, will give them fewer life lessons because they will treat her like a star's daughter. I think teachers should just treat her normally in school, college. I don't want her to go out there and prove her worth as a great actor to someone. I think she's a great actor. She really likes it. If the passion is retained in the next two/three years, come and act. But at this point, no, none of them are thinking of coming and joining films as actors. Abram is already acting,” said the Dilwale actor.

