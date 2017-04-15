Instagram's Snapchat clone becomes more popular than Snapchat

Are you a snapchat crazy or Insta fan?

Facebook’s Instagram announced today that over 200 million people now use its Instagram Stories feature every day, up from 150 million announced in January.

Today's milestone catapults Instagram past the originator of the 'Stories' format — Snapchat, which reported 161 million daily active users ahead of its parent company Snap's IPO last month.

Instagram shows remarkable growth, as the feature just launched on August 2 of last year. hit 150 million daily users in January, amounting to a third of Instagram's total 600 million users.

Facebook is also introducing new 'sticker' tools for Instagram, to make it a more appealing alternative to Snapchat, and more engaging for its users.

Instagram's users can now turn their selfies into stickers, which they'll be able to easily share or pin within a video.

The app is also launching new Geostickers for Chicago, London, Madrid, and Tokyo to apply over photos.

The stickers have been designed by artists from the respective cities, enabling users to tap to learn more about the art.

