Unbearable heat forces Sukkur barber to take matters into his hands

Mamoon Hajjam, a barber who runs his own salon here in Jinnat Building in the Old Sukkur area, finally took to cutting his own hair when temperatures shot above 40° Celsius.

In addition to entertaining his clients, Mamoon Hajjam also deals with his own hair, which, before the cut, was long enough to reach his chin. He has been styling his own hairdo for over 15 years now and claims that it is quite a unique ability.

“It’s a challenging task,” Mamoon Hajjam told Geo News, adding that “no other hairdresser in the town cuts their own hair!”

It took Mamoon Hajjam 10 minutes with his sharp, scissor-and-blade skills to groom his hair into something lighter and more weather-friendly.

The barber told us that he used to have much longer hair about 15 years ago.

“It used to reach my shoulders.”

