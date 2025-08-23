GB shepherd hailed as hero for warning that saved 200 lives in glacier burst

This combination of photos shows Wasiat Khan (left) and the newly-formed lake in Ghizer, Gilgit-Baltistan. —Screengrab/Geo News

A local shepherd in Gilgit Baltistan’s (GB) Ghizer district has been honoured for saving hundreds of lives after he raised the alarm when a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) threatened to devastate his village.

The natural phenomenon triggered huge flooding and widespread destruction, creating an artificial lake, officials said on Friday.

The GB government spokesperson, Faizullah Firaq, confirmed that the glacier burst at Tali Das in the Gupis area of Ghizer triggered flooding and destruction.

Shepherd Wasiat Khan was out in the mountains when he noticed something was wrong. From where he stood, he could see a glacier breaking apart and knew the village below was in grave danger.

What he did next saved hundreds of lives.

He pulled out his phone and began calling his people in Tali Das, warning them to leave their homes before it was too late.

Responding to the life-saving alert, men, women, the elderly, and children rushed out in the dark, carrying whatever they could as they made their way to higher ground.

By the end of the night, nearly 100 houses stood deserted, and around 200 lives were safe and sound.

When the massive flood finally came down, the homes were damaged, many beyond repair.

Recognising his quick thinking, the GB police later announced a reward of Rs10,000 for Khan. He was also given a certificate of appreciation for his presence of mind and courage.

Spokesman Firaq later confirmed that several villages were inundated by the flood, leading to heavy financial losses and added that no lives were lost, but warned that the blocked river posed further risks of damage.

For the people of Tali Das, the night could have ended in tragedy. Instead, because of one man’s vigilance, an entire community was saved.

Officials said that because of the GLOF, multiple villages were submerged, causing huge structural and material losses. However, no loss of human life has been reported yet.

According to the district administration, landslides have completely blocked the Gilgit–Shandur Road. Landslides occurred from two directions in the Tali Das stream, cutting off the Raushan village.

Ghizer's additional deputy commissioner reported that a landslide in Raushan, Tali Das, had completely blocked the flow of the Ghizer River since 3am, with more communities being affected by the floodwater.

However, timely warnings to residents ensured that no lives were lost.

In a statement, rescue in-charge Raja Ajmal said as many as 200 affected people had been shifted to Sumal and Yangal areas.

He said the rescue operation was underway to pull out six people from the Rawshan drain.

The rescue official said water has started flowing after six six-hour-long blockages of the Ghizer River, reducing the flooding risk for low-lying areas.

GB Home Minister Shams Lone said that although the flood had caused devastation in Ghizer once again, no loss of life had been reported so far. He added that reports had emerged of some people being stranded, for which helicopters had been requested.

A Force Command Northern Areas commander has already dispatched a helicopter on an emergency basis for rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, the government spokesperson said that over 50 people have been rescued so far. He said the glacier outburst has blocked the river flow in the region, causing water to back up and form a large lake, putting nearby settlements at risk of submergence.