Govt school teacher allegedly tortures student in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: A school teacher on Monday allegedly thrashed a fourth-grade student at Garhi Hameed Gul school in Charsadda.
The student due to the beating sustained injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment.
A case was registered upon the parents’ request.
District Education Officer Siraj Ahmed took notice of the incident.
DEO Siraj said that he suspended two teachers over the allegation and started a probe into the matter.
Earlier in November, a student of Larkana Cadet College lost his senses due to alleged torture by a teacher.
After being strangulated, Mohammed Ahmed, 14, broke sensitive bones of his neck. He lost his speech and he suffered a paralytic attack which left his limbs motionless.
In March, victim Mohammad Ahmed underwent a successful operation at a private hospital in the United States.