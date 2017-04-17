Govt school teacher allegedly tortures student in Charsadda

Related Stories Tortured student from Larkana reaches Ohio, medical treatment begins

CHARSADDA: A school teacher on Monday allegedly thrashed a fourth-grade student at Garhi Hameed Gul school in Charsadda.

The student due to the beating sustained injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital for treatment.

A case was registered upon the parents’ request.

District Education Officer Siraj Ahmed took notice of the incident.

DEO Siraj said that he suspended two teachers over the allegation and started a probe into the matter.

Earlier in November, a student of Larkana Cadet College lost his senses due to alleged torture by a teacher.

After being strangulated, Mohammed Ahmed, 14, broke sensitive bones of his neck. He lost his speech and he suffered a paralytic attack which left his limbs motionless.

In March, victim Mohammad Ahmed underwent a successful operation at a private hospital in the United States.

0



0





