PM Shehbaz salutes valiant police heroes for frontline role in anti-terror fight

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday lauded the police in the warmest of words for diligently safeguarding public order and successfully thwarting terror plots through relentless operations against enemies seeking to destabilise the country.

In a message on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day, he said, "Today, we pay tribute to the brave officers and men of our police who, regardless of the weather conditions, remain active in the performance of their duty, away from their loved ones, and sacrifice their lives to maintain law and order in every corner of the country.

Today, we also salute the great families of our martyrs who sacrificed their future for us."

"In the war on terrorism, more than 8,000 police officers and men sacrificed their blood for the sake of the homeland and, as a frontline defence force, saved millions of children of the country from orphanhood as their children became parentless," he added.

He said recently, five Elite Force soldiers were martyred while conducting an operation against dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan.

"Thousands of police martyrs, including these martyrs, are our pride," he remarked.

He said, "Pakistan Police has demonstrated its professional capabilities all over the world, and the medals and awards won at the recent World Police Summit 2025 are clear proof of this.

The use of modern technology in policing for the establishment of public peace and order and the successful prevention of crime is heartening, as it will make the safety of citizens more sound and effective."

"The role of police remained vital in the establishment of anti-terrorism forces in all four provinces, joint operations and cooperation with the Pakistan Army and Rangers, during natural disasters and other emergencies, due to which the citizens’ perspective towards the police has improved and the performance of the police has enhanced significantly," he observed.

In the past years, the prime minister said, the police conducted hundreds of operations in the war against terrorism to foil the enemy's intentions of creating insecurity and chaos in Pakistan.

"From the beaches of Gwadar to the soaring mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan, every police officer assigned to protect the country is a source of pride for me and the entire nation," he added.