PM Shehbaz Sharif shakes hands with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at PM House in Islamabad on August 3, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday received Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the PM House with the visiting dignitary being presented with a guard of honour.

The two leaders will hold delegation-level talks to explore ways to boost bilateral ties.



This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.