PP 23 by-election: PML-N takes lead over PTI in Talagang

TALAGANG: In the by-polls for Punjab Assembly's constituency PP-23 Talagang, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz candidate has taken a lead of more than 17,000 votes over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf`s runner-up, according to unverified and unofficial results.

Meanwhile, a polling agent was injured in a clash between the PML-N and PTI workers at the union council in Thoha Marham Khan earlier in the day. Moreover, a PTI polling station was also uprooted by the PML-N workers, Geo News reported.

As many as eight candidates contested in the polls as independent candidates on the seat which was vacant after PML-N MPA Malik Zahoor passed away.

Colonel (retired) Surkhuro Awan is the PTI candidate for the polls, while PML-N has given the party ticket to Malik Shahreyar Awan. The voting began at 8.00 AM and ended at 5.00 PM.

The provincial constituency has registered 258,079 voters, including 121,152 women. A total of 198 polling stations, which include 15 separate polling stations for women were created to this effect.

