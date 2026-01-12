 
JCP confirms four judges for Islamabad, Balochistan high courts

Commission confirms Justices Muhammad Azam Khan, Muhammad Asif, Inaam Ameen Minhas as IHC judges

Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
January 12, 2026

CJP Justice Yahya Afridi chairs a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan at the Supreme Court, Islamabad, 12 January 2026. — Supreme Court of Pakistan
  • JCP discusses criteria for judges' nomination to FCC, CBs.
  • Proposes tweak to JCP rules about appointments to FCC.
  • BHC sees one confirmation, one rejection by judicial body.

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Monday recommended the confirmation of three additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and one judge of the Balochistan High Court (BHC).

The meetings, held in various compositions, were chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, also deliberated on key institutional and policy matters, read a statement issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Commission recommended, by majority, Justice Muhammad Azam Khan, Justice Muhammad Asif, and Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas as judges of the IHC.

Additionally, the JCP recommended the confirmation of Justice Najam-ud-Din Mengal as a judge of the BHC, while Justice Ayub Khan, additional judge of the BHC, was not recommended for confirmation by a majority of members.

The core commission constituted under Article 175A(2) of the Constitution examined criteria for nominating judges to constitutional benches, interview procedures for judicial appointments, and proposed amendments to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (Appointment of Judges) Rules, 2024, concerning appointments to the Federal Constitutional Court.

Following deliberations, the commission authorised a committee to examine these matters in detail and present recommendations to ensure what it described as "effective and transparent implementation of the constitutional framework".

Sources said that members of the JCP, affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), did not attend the meetings.

