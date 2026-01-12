'Extreme cold wave': PMD says mercury to remain in normal winter range

Men wrapped in warm shawls walk on a road on a chilly winter morning. — Reuters

PMD clarifies no historic cold wave expected in January.

Public, media urged to rely only on official forecasts.

Murree police say travel routes, public areas being monitored.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has refuted the claims circulating on social media that the country will face an extreme cold wave between January 16 and 25, saying weather conditions during the period will remain within the normal winter range.

In a rebuttal issued on Monday, the PMD said, “Certain social media platforms are circulating misleading and unverified forecasts claiming an extreme cold wave across Pakistan during the period from January 16 to 25, with record-breaking temperatures in the country.”

The department said these claims were incorrect and clarified that no such extreme or historic cold wave was expected during the specified dates.

“The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) categorically refutes these claims and clarifies that no such extreme or historic cold wave is expected during the mentioned period,” the statement read.

According to the PMD, its assessment is based on the latest numerical weather prediction models and observational data, which show temperatures staying within seasonal norms.

“According to the latest analysis of numerical weather prediction models and observational data, temperatures are within the normal winter range, with no indication of widespread or persistent record-breaking conditions,” it added.

The weather authority urged the public, media and other stakeholders to rely only on official forecasts, warnings and advisories issued by the PMD.

“The public and stakeholders are advised to rely solely on official forecasts, warnings, and advisories issued by PMD and to avoid spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary concern,” the department added.

Murree launches snowfall preparedness mission

Separately, authorities in Murree have launched “Mission Safe Winter” ahead of expected snowfall in the hill station, according to local police officials.

Murree District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Tanveer Raza said a comprehensive “digital and field security cover” had been put in place to ensure the safety of tourists visiting the area during the winter season.

He said Murree’s travel routes and public areas are now being monitored through Safe City and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems, allowing real-time surveillance of road conditions and traffic flow.

In Islamabad, police have also been placed on high alert from January 17 to 21 following forecasts of heavy snowfall, Raza said.

He added that a modern monitoring and rapid response system is now operational to ensure that travel to and within Murree remains safe during winter weather.

The Murree police have also activated a “DPO Direct” service, allowing members of the public to contact the district police office directly for assistance, he said.