Boy tortured by seminary teacher dies in Karachi

Six-year-old seminary student, Hassan, receives treatment at a hospital — Geo News

KARACHI: A six-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted by a seminary teacher in Karachi's Manghopir area succumbed to his injuries during treatment, rescue officials said on Monday.

The seminary student, Hassan, was injured after being struck on the head with a stick by a teacher in December. Following the incident, the police lodged a first information report (FIR) and arrested the suspect.

Recalling the ordeal, Habibur Rehman, the father of Hassan, said the minor boy was initially admitted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and was discharged after a few days.

When his condition worsened again a few days later, Hassan was readmitted to the hospital, his father said.

He was later moved from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to the National Institute of Child Health, where he died while receiving treatment, said his father.

“My son’s lungs had stopped functioning,” his father said, quoting doctors.

Rehman said his son had suffered a head injury and had not recovered since then.