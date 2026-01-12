 
Geo News

Boy tortured by seminary teacher dies in Karachi

Six-year-old Hassan was struck on head with stick by seminary teacher in Dec 2025

By
Web Desk
|

January 12, 2026

Six-year-old seminary student, Hassan, receives treatment at a hospital — Geo News
Six-year-old seminary student, Hassan, receives treatment at a hospital — Geo News

KARACHI: A six-year-old boy who was allegedly assaulted by a seminary teacher in Karachi's Manghopir area succumbed to his injuries during treatment, rescue officials said on Monday.

The seminary student, Hassan, was injured after being struck on the head with a stick by a teacher in December. Following the incident, the police lodged a first information report (FIR) and arrested the suspect.   

Recalling the ordeal, Habibur Rehman, the father of Hassan, said the minor boy was initially admitted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and was discharged after a few days.

When his condition worsened again a few days later, Hassan was readmitted to the hospital, his father said. 

He was later moved from Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to the National Institute of Child Health, where he died while receiving treatment, said his father.

“My son’s lungs had stopped functioning,” his father said, quoting doctors.

Rehman said his son had suffered a head injury and had not recovered since then.

At least six policemen martyred in IED attack on police vehicle in KP's Tank video
At least six policemen martyred in IED attack on police vehicle in KP's Tank
'Extreme cold wave': PMD says mercury to remain in normal winter range
'Extreme cold wave': PMD says mercury to remain in normal winter range
Pakistan sets ambitious 60% renewable energy target by 2030
Pakistan sets ambitious 60% renewable energy target by 2030
Who got what: Fresh Toshakhana records emerge
Who got what: Fresh Toshakhana records emerge
Karachiites brave coldest night of this winter season video
Karachiites brave coldest night of this winter season
Eight terrorists killed in joint operations across KP: police
Eight terrorists killed in joint operations across KP: police