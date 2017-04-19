Is Amber Heard marrying Elon Musk?

Related Stories Amber Heard to sue London Fields producer for exploitation

Seems like Hollywood actress Amber Heard is looking forward to settling down and starting a family.

According to Amber Heard's father, she is ready to settle down with her boyfriend and tech tycoon Elon Musk.

After her bitter divorce from actor Johnny Depp, Amber is already making plans to marry Musk.

In an interview to a magazine, Amber’s father David talked about her daughter and her plans to settle down.

“Amber and Elon are both very serious about each other. She would love to get married. One of the things they want to do is settle down and have a family. They are making plans for that.” Amber's father said.

Amber was first linked to Musk, 45, last year after the pair was spotted together on several occasions both in London and Miami.

0



0





