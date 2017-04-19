Indian soldier who exposed corruption dismissed by BSF

Related Stories Indian BSF soldier punished with plumber's duty for exposing corruption

Indian soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had shamed the Modi government by exposing deplorable conditions suffered by troops, has been dismissed by the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian media reported.

Tej Bahadur Yadav was found ‘guilty’ under certain charges of indiscipline and has been dismissed from service as per the provisions of BSF act and rule, sources within the BSF told Indian media.

Yadav, who was deployed in Indian-occupied Kashmir, had set the internet ablaze by posting videos on social media showing the ‘sub-standard’ food which was served to soldiers posted at the border. He had also revealed some bitter truths about the forces, alleging that the higher officials sold off supplies meant for troops, often forcing them to go to bed on empty stomachs.

Read: Indian soldier shames Modi govt over deplorable working conditions

Although the BSF denied the allegations, the videos prompted inquiries by the BSF authorities as well as Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

In ‘retaliation’, the BSF earlier this year relegated Yadav to a plumber's job at the BSF headquarters. Yadav, however, had said in an interview to India Today that his fellow troops were happy that he had posted the video.

"I am not afraid of losing my job...I have shown what the reality is at the post," he had said. "If soldiers [are] benefited because of me, then I am ready to fight."

0



0





