Samsung and Google Play music announce their musical friendship

Google has partnered with Samsung, the world's largest Android smartphone maker, with a special version of Google Play Music.

The special partnership will also include integrations with Samsung's AI assistant Bixby when it launches, which will work like the Assistant integration on Google Home.

Samsung has long struggled with what role it plays in the software and services world and has long been dependent on Google for software services, on and off making competing products of its own like Milk and S Health, now Samsung Health (which replicates much of what Google Fit does).

The partnership is important for Google as Google Play Music will now be the default music player and service on all new Samsung phones and tablets globally.

Samsung users will also get special Play Music features as part of the partnership.

Samsung users can upload and stream up to 100,000 of their own songs to Play Music for free, double of what non-Samsung Play users are allowed.

New Samsung phones and tablets will also come with a free three-month trial of the service, which includes a free trial to YouTube Red.

Samsung's basic Music player app isn't going away; it'll still be on the company's phones (for now), though Play Music will be the default.

