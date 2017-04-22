Print Story
Faizan Lakhani

Sports
Pakistani Tayyab Aslam bags second PSA title in Kish Persian Gulf Open

KARACHI: Pakistan's young squash talent Tayyab Aslam has secured his second PSA title by winning the final of Kish Open Squash championship in Iran.

The 20-year-old, who was also the first seed in the tournament, dropped just one game before ousting Henry Leung, his opponent from Hong Kong, 3-1.

Aslam initially won the PSA Amman Open Squash in September 2014. Coupled with this, his latest victory will help him jump up in the ranking; he currently holds the 71st position among PSA players.

In April last year, Aslam faced the-then World No. 8 Karim Abdel Gawad, an Egyptian, who said, “[…] He is number two in Pakistan. He must be talented.”

Aslam in July 2012 pulled a set against seeded Belgian Jan van den Herrewegen and gave him tough resistance before conceding defeat in a marathon 71-minute match. Before that, in February, he reached the Boys U19 event’s final in PARCO 4th Roshan Khan Junior Open Squash alongside top seed Ali Bokhari.

