'Not impossible': Pakistan to take on Sri Lanka in hope of reaching T20 World Cup semis

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka on February 24, 2026. — Reuters

Pakistan to beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs in hope of reaching semis.

If chasing, Green Shirts have to complete target within 13.1 overs.

Men in Green yet to register win against ICC full-member in event.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign flickers with life-faint, fragile yet not extinguished, as Green Shirts are set to take on Sri Lanka in an all-important must-win match on Saturday (today).

Against all odds, the Men in Green, The News reported, still have a mathematical pathway to the semi-finals, but it demands nothing short of an extraordinary performance at the Pallekele Stadium on Saturday.

The equation is brutally simple and brutally demanding i.e., defeat Sri Lanka by 64 runs or more, or chase down the target within 13.1 overs.

Only then can Pakistan dream of marching into the last four, most likely to face South Africa in the semi-final.

It is a scenario that leaves no room for caution, no space for hesitation. Pakistan must attack from ball one, dominate in all three departments, and deliver a performance for the ages.

For a brief moment on Friday evening, it appeared that Pakistan's fate was sealed. New Zealand, after defeating Sri Lanka, looked poised to secure a comprehensive win over England and storm into the semi-finals at the top of the table.

England were staring at a stiff requirement of 42 runs from the final three overs. But cricket, as it often does, produced high drama. Will Jacks (32 not out) and Rehan Ahmad (19 not out) turned the tide spectacularly, smashing part-time off-spinner Glenn Phillips for 23 runs in the third-last over. The momentum swung violently.

England clinched victory by four wickets with three balls to spare. That result did more than just reshape the table; it handed Pakistan a lifeline.

Pakistan's Super Eight journey has been underwhelming. Their solitary point came from a rain-affected washout against New Zealand. Throughout the tournament, they have struggled to assert dominance against top-tier opposition.

The men in green are yet to register a win against an ICC full-member nation in this campaign. Victories over the Netherlands, Namibia, and the USA, including a miraculous rescue act by Faheem Ashraf against the Dutch, have done little to silence critics.

Defeats to arch-rivals India and England have exposed frailties in both batting stability and middle-over acceleration. Now, the task ahead is steep, perhaps the steepest Pakistan have faced in recent ICC history.

Since 2023, Pakistan have consistently fallen short at the business end of global tournaments. They failed to reach the semi-finals in the 2023 ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. Each campaign began with a promise but ended in disappointment.

Today's match presents not just a mathematical challenge, but a psychological one. The ghosts of recent tournaments linger. The inconsistency, the collapses, the missed opportunities, all form the backdrop of what could be a defining evening. The weather forecast for Pallekele is clear and sunny.

To qualify, Pakistan must produce a complete performance, explosive batting, disciplined bowling, and razor-sharp fielding. There is no margin for mediocrity.

It is not impossible. Cricket has witnessed improbable turnarounds before. Pakistan, a team historically known for unpredictability, thrives when cornered. But this requires something beyond unpredictability, it demands precision, courage, and belief.

Only a once-in-a-generation performance, a miracle forged under pressure, can carry Pakistan into the semi-finals. On Saturday at Pallekele, destiny awaits.