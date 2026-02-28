Messi's Inter Miami to visit White House: US media

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF reacts during the MLS match between Los Angeles Football Club and Inter Miami CF at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 21, 2026, in Los Angeles, California, US. — AFP

Inter Miami will visit the White House in March to mark the club's 2025 MLS Cup triumph, with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi expected to attend, the Miami Herald reported Friday.

The newspaper cited an unnamed Inter Miami source saying "everyone" on the team will attend the ceremony with US President Donald Trump, two days before Inter plays DC United in the US capital on March 7.

Messi, 38, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by former president Joe Biden in January 2025, the highest civilian honour in the United States, but did not attend the ceremony at the White House.

Trump's affinity for soccer has grown in recent months, with multiple meetings with Fifa president Gianni Infantino and a high-profile visit by Cristiano Ronaldo to the White House.

Trump took part in the trophy presentation at the Club World Cup in the United States last year and was on stage at the draw for the 2026 World Cup, where Infantino took the opportunity to award the president the first Fifa peace prize.

Inter Miami wrapped up a slate of international friendlies on Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.

They fell to Los Angeles FC in their MLS season-opener last weekend and face Orlando City on Sunday.