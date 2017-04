KINGSTON: Inadequate covering from heavy overnight and early morning rain delayed the start of play on the second day of the first Test between the West Indies and Pakistan at Sabina Park in Jamaica on Saturday.

While the rain stopped well before the scheduled start, some rainwater had leaked onto the pitch creating damp areas that will have to be dried out before play cam resume.

West Indies closed day one at 244 for seven in their first innings after being put in to bat.

