Pakistan may pull out of Asian Squash Championship in India after visa delays

KARACHI: The Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is considering pulling out from this week's Asian Squash Championship after India's delay in issuing visas to Pakistani players.

The 19th edition of Asian Senior Squash Championship is scheduled to be played in Chennai from 26th to 30th April.

Four Pakistani players - Farhan Mehboob, Farhan Zaman, Tayyab Aslam and Waqar Mahboob - are still waiting for their visas for travelling to India.

A source in PSF told Geo.tv that Pakistan is now unlikely to travel for the championship because there is not much time left and it would be frustrating for players to make last-moment arrangements.

"We applied for visas on 17th March, but they are not responding to us, they just say that we haven't got clearance form Delhi for the players," the source said.

"We were scheduled to travel last night but we were forced to cancel our flights, now how do you expect us to fly in the morning and play in the evening?" the PSF source added.

Meanwhile, newly appointed secretary of PSF, Wing Commander Tahir Sultan has also expressed dejection on the Indian attitude. However, he refused to confirm or deny whether Pakistan is pulling out of the competition.

"This is very disappointing, the players have been training very hard for the event. India shouldn't mix politics with sports and sportsmen shouldn't become victims of whatever is happening," he told Geo.tv

"We are discussing all our options, I can't confirm if we are pulling out but we will see all our options," he added.

The PSF secretary hinted that it will also protest at WSF and ASF forums about the Indian attitude towards sportspersons from Pakistan.

"This is our right," he said, adding that Pakistan recently hosted Indian players and took best care of them while they were here.

