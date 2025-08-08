Babar Azam eyes major ODI milestones as Pakistan set to face WI today

Babar Azam celebrates during the fourth ODI against New Zealand at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, on May 5, 2023. — PCB

Star batter Babar Azam is on the cusp of achieving two major milestones as the national side is set to face West Indies in the opening One-Day International (ODI) of a three-match series on Friday.

The match will be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. The first ODI will start at 11:00pm (PST).

The 30-year-old cricketer is poised to equal the record held by legendary opener Saeed Anwar for the most centuries by a Pakistani in ODIs.

Anwar amassed 20 centuries in 247 matches and 244 innings. The former captain, currently on 19 centuries from just 131 matches and 128 innings, needs only one more ton to equal Anwar’s long-standing record.

Most ODI centuries by Pakistan batters:

Saeed Anwar — 20 centuries in 247 matches

Babar Azam — 19* centuries in 131 matches

Mohammad Yousuf — 15 centuries in 281 matches

Fakhar Zaman — 11 centuries in 82 matches

Mohammad Hafeez — 11 centuries in 218 matches

In addition to eclipsing Saeed Anwar’s record, the former captain is also on the verge of becoming the second-fastest batter in ODI history to score 20 centuries.

With 19 centuries in 128 innings, the right-handed batter is closing in on Virat Kohli’s mark of 20 centuries in 133 innings.

If he scores one more century within his next four innings, he will dethrone Kohli and become the second-fastest to reach the milestone — behind only South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who achieved it in 108 innings.

Fastest players to 20 ODI centuries: