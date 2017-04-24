Teen boxer wins right to compete in hijab

A Muslim-American boxer, Amaiya Zafar, has won the right to wear a hijab and cover her arms and legs in boxing competitions in the US.

A mandate requires that boxers in the country wear a sleeveless jersey and shorts will competing, however, the 16-year-old, who stems from Oakdale, Minnesota, has won the right to give preference to her religious belief, according to The Star Tribune.

“This is a big step. She’s put a lot of labour into this. She earned the right to showcase her skills, and I’m happy for her,” remarked the boxer’s coach Nathaniel Haile, adding “but it’s just the first step in letting her achieve her dreams”.

The young boxer hopes to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. However, to compete there in hijab would require her to get an exception from the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

This is a big step for the young athelete, who remarked that she is prepared to participate in more boxing matches now.

Last year, Zafar was informed that she would not be allowed to wear her hijab, long sleeves and leggings in the matches. Her decision to stick to her religious attire led to her disqualification from the tournament.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) had tried their best to ensure that the girl is given the right to compete with hijab on.

“We welcome this partial victory and look forward to the day when athletes of all faiths may compete nationally and internationally while maintaining their religious principles,” said CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper.

Last year, a 17-year-old Muslim girl from Australia was granted the right to box wearing a hijab. According to a Daily Mail report, Raianne Alameddine had been banned from fighting because the hijab and leggings she wore were deemed to be unsafe.

