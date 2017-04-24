Pakistan withdraws from Asian Squash Championship in India

Related Stories PSF camp for Asia Senior Squash Championship to start on Friday

KARACHI: The Pakistan Squash Federation has announced to withdraw from the 19th Asian Squash Championship after delay by Indian High Commission in issuing visas to Pakistan Squash Federation.

A four-member squash team from Pakistan - Farhan Mahboob, Farhan Zaman, Waqar Mahboob and Tayyab Aslam - was due to participate in 19th edition of Asian Squash Championship.

A statement from PSF expressed disappointment over the attitude of Indian officials, saying that visas were delayed to ensure that Pakistan players should not meet the airline schedules.

“It is regretted to inform you that Pakistan Squash Federation has been forced to withdraw its squash contingent from participation in 19th Asian Senior Squash Championship, 2017 scheduled to be held in Chennai India between 26-30 April,” said a statement from PSF.

“PSF has thoughtfully taken a stance represent our nation & players with dignity and to withdraw its contingent from the Championship with a hope that world body would take strong notice of this incidence,” it said.

The PSF statement further added that Pakistan Squash Federation had applied for visas last month, but the passports were returned in afternoon without visas, but later Indian High Commission offered visas to Pakistani players at the last minute.

However, PSF says that it was too late for them then.

“India decided to issue visa on 25th thus ensuring that players should not meet the deadline due airline schedules,” the statement said.

“Indian High Commission, after returning all passports in afternoon without visas, decided to offer visas at the last minute today. Meaning that visas would be endorsed on 25 Apr and players would start their air travel on 26 Apr to reach India on 27 Apr after starting of championship activities on 25 Apr,” it added.

Pakistan Squash Federation also lambasted Indian officials over opting for delay tactics against Pakistani players

“It is a general practice that teams and official reach few days before to acclimatize themselves beside shedding off travel fatigue to play in extremely competitive squash of international standard.

“PSF has great concern over these delaying tactics and will raise its concerns up to highest level including ASF and WSF as conduct of such a prestigious championship in absence of Asian dominant nation i.e. Pakistan is meaningless,” the statement added.

