Trump expresses good wishes, especially for PM Nawaz Sharif: Aizaz Chaudhry

WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Washington Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry Monday called on United States President Donald Trump and presented him his credentials.

“I presented my credentials to the US President Donald Trump today in a prestigious ceremony today,” the ambassador said in an exclusive conversation with Geo News.

“I conveyed best wishes to the US president on behalf of Pakistan’s leadership and people and expressed the desire that the ties between the two countries continue to strengthen,” Chaudhry said.“President Trump also expressed his good wishes, especially for the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.”

Chaudhry, a Foreign Service officer with over 36 years of bilateral and multilateral experience in the field of diplomacy, was appointed the ambassador to the United States in February, this year.

The meeting between the Pakistani ambassador-designate and the US president took place in Washington.

Speaking to Geo News, Chaudhry said that President Trump, at the meeting, expressed his well wishes for Premier Sharif.

Prior to this, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry served as the country's foreign secretary.

