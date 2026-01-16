KICT terminal fire put out following coordinated emergency response

Massive fire breaks out at Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) at Karachi Port, Karachi, January 16, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

KARACHI: A massive fire that erupted at the Karachi Port's Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) was brought under control on Friday after an extensive, coordinated firefighting operation, officials said.

In a statement, the Karachi Port Trust chairman praised the effective coordination and commended the performance of the firefighting teams of the KPT, Pakistan Navy, Rescue 1122, and Karachi Shipyard.

The KPT chairman sought a detailed report on the incident and its causes.

The blaze reportedly erupted in a pile of containers inside the ICT terminal, according to port sources.

Initial reports suggested that the fire may have originated in chemical containers, while some affected containers were carrying electronic items, chemicals, cloth and lithium batteries.

Firefighting operations were launched immediately, with 13 fire tenders initially deployed to control the blaze.

As the intensity increased, the number of fire tenders was raised to 20, with all rescue personnel and port security teams remaining present at the site.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry took notice of the incident and directed authorities to utilise all available resources to bring the fire under complete control.

The fire extinguishing operation was carried out under the direct supervision of the KPT chairman.