India’s Champions Trophy participation in doubt?

NEW DELHI: There is a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the participation of India in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, reports in the Indian media said on Tuesday.

India’s participation remains in doubt as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rejected a new revenue model of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which would see an additional USD 100 million being paid to India.

According to a BCCI official, there is a trust issue with the ICC which is why the new offer is not even being considered.

In the existing revenue sharing model, BCCI receives USD 579 million from the ICC, however, after this is restructured the share would decrease to USD 290 million.

The BCCI has also not announced the squad for the Champions Trophy, despite an ICC deadline.

India are scheduled to open their Champions Trophy campaign against Pakistan on June 4.

