Iran World Cup players get US visas, says official, some staff waiting

Iran's Forward #23 Ramin Rezaeian celebrates with teammates after scoring their side's second goal during an international friendly football match between Iran and Gambia, in Antalya, southern Turkey, May 29, 2026. — AFP

Iran's World Cup soccer players have received visas to enter the United States, a US official said days before their first match, but Iranian media said on Saturday that some administrative staff had not gotten their visas.

The White House official told Reuters on Friday, 10 days before Iran plays in Los Angeles, that the players had received their visas, after Iran's ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, said on Thursday that they had not received them.

A spokesman for Iran's World Cup federation could not immediately be reached for comment.

First World Cup with hosts receiving war adversary

Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported that those who had not received visas included Executive Director Mehdi Kharati, the secretary general of the soccer federation, Hedayat Mombini, and Media Director Mohsen Motamedkia.

Iranian Ambassador to Mexico Abolfazl Pasandideh poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters, in Mexico City, Mexico, June 4, 2026. — Reuters

Staff members without visas would travel to Mexico with the team while efforts to obtain visas continue, the agency said.

The US, Mexico and Canada are co-hosting the biggest global sporting event, which starts on Wednesday. The war on Iran, launched by the US and Israel in February, has turned the World Cup into a geopolitical contest, with both sides appearing to use the tournament for political posturing.

This is the first World Cup since its inception in 1930 in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.

Tehran negotiated a last-minute move of the team's base from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, due to the visa issues and a growing feeling in Iran that the squad’s presence in the United States should be kept to a minimum.

They are scheduled to land in Tijuana early on Sunday.

Iran are due to play their first Group G match on June 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, where they will also face Belgium before taking on Egypt in Seattle.

Rubio says US to bar people linked to Revolutionary Guards

The US never formally said it did not want the Iran team to stay on its territory, Ambassador Pasandideh said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 02, 2026, in Washington, DC, US. — AFP

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, told lawmakers on Tuesday that the US would not allow Iran to include in its delegation people linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a powerful branch of the Iranian armed forces.

Mehdi Taj, president of Iran's soccer federation, was denied entry for the tournament draw in Washington in December. He is a former commander in the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran's desire to compete in the World Cup underscored its efforts to reach a resolution in the war with Washington, Pasandideh said.

"Iran's participation in the World Cup - even on the soil of what is seen as its enemy - shows that Iran seeks peace," Pasandideh said through a Spanish interpreter at the Iranian embassy in Mexico City.

Progress in peace talks between Iran and the US has been slow, with both sides seemingly inching toward an interim agreement even as they continue to carry out military strikes.