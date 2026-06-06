Younis Khan expected to 'replace' Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan Test head coach

Pakistan's Younis Khan yells to team mates after damaging his bat during Third Test cricket match against Australia in Sydney Cricket Ground on January 1, 2017. — Reuters/File

Former skipper Younis Khan is expected to replace Sarfraz Ahmed and take over responsibilities as the Test head coach of the national cricket team, sources told Geo News.

Sarfaraz, who led Pakistan to their historic ICC Men's Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, was appointed as the head coach in April this year, and his first assignment in the role was a two-match away series against Bangladesh, part of the World Test Championship (WTC).

But his appointment could not force a change in fortune for the national team, which suffered a 2-0 away series whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh, their second consecutive whitewash against the same opposition in the longest format.

Following the back-to-back whitewash defeats against Bangladesh, reports emerged that experienced left-handed opener Shan Masood could be sacked as the captain, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha tipped as his successor.

Meanwhile, as per insiders, both the captain and head coach of the Test side may be relieved of their respective roles as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to give major roles to two former national cricketers – Younis and Hafeez.

Besides replacing Sarfaraz as the Test head coach, Younis, who captained Pakistan to their maiden ICC Men's T20 World Cup title in 2009, is also expected to be included in the selection committee of the national men's cricket team.

Sarfaraz, however, will continue to work with the Pakistan Shaheens, sources added.

Whereas, Hafeez, who has represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is, is likely to become the Director of International Cricket – a role which has been vacant since the PCB suspended Usman Wahla in September last year.

Notably, similar to Younis, Hafeez is also braced for a dual role as he too is slated to be included in the Pakistan men's selection committee, currently comprising Aqib Javed, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asad Shafiq and Sarfaraz.