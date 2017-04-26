Sonu Nigam on Azaan row:

It seems that Indian singer Sonu Nigam is finally done with the ongoing Azaan controversy.

Sonu Nigam sparked outrage among people especially Muslims in India after he criticised the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

The singer has now asked people to get over the issue and move on.

Guys, in favour of me and in opposition, let's agree to agree and disagree. No need to fuel this anymore. Look ahead and move on. Prayers — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 25, 2017

Earlier this week, the singer shared a recording of the Azaan on his social media account where he captioned the recording with "Good Morning India".

The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer was slammed by various celebrities after he shared a controversial post on his Twitter account and ultimately shaved his head as accepting a challenge.

The Indian singer has also been talking unfavourably about, in general, the religion-related material being broadcast over microphones and "forced religiousness" in the past weeks.

Dear everyone. Your stand exposes your own IQ. I stand by my statement that loudspeakers should not be allowed in Mosques & Temples. Period — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017

