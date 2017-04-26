Print Story
X

Sonu Nigam on Azaan row: "No need to fuel this anymore"

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Sonu Nigam on Azaan row:

Related Stories

It seems that Indian singer Sonu Nigam is finally done with the ongoing Azaan controversy.

Sonu Nigam sparked outrage among people especially Muslims in India after he criticised the use of loudspeakers in mosques.

The singer has now asked people to get over the issue and move on.

 

Earlier this week, the singer shared a recording of the Azaan on his social media account where he captioned the recording with "Good Morning India".

 

The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer was slammed by various celebrities after he shared a controversial post on his Twitter account and ultimately shaved his head as accepting a challenge.

The Indian singer has also been talking unfavourably about, in general, the religion-related material being broadcast over microphones and "forced religiousness" in the past weeks.

Sonu Nigam on Azaan row: "No need to fuel this anymore" was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 26, 2017 and was last updated on April 26, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "Sonu Nigam on Azaan row: "No need to fuel this anymore"" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139501-Sonu-Nigam-on-Azaan-row-No-need-to-fuel-this-anymore.

GEO TV NETWORK