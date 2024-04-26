Kevin Costner ‘needs to cool it' with THIS habit to avoid split with Jewel

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner's one particular habit is coming between him ad girlfriend Jewel

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is reportedly too into his looks, which his new girlfriend Jewel doesn’t find attractive. .

"Jewel likes him a lot, but she's told him he needs to stop this obsession with his appearance if he wants her to stick around," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.

"She liked him for his swashbuckling, cavalier attitude. This isn't the man she thought she knew," they revealed.

"They're not seeing a lot of each other right now, and Kevin seems to feel that the more he spruces himself up, the more it'll turn her on. But the reality is the opposite," the source continued.

"She's not into all the Hollywood phony-baloney, so she sure as heck doesn't want to be with a man who's caught up in that shallowness. If Kevin wants to hand on to her, he needs to cool it with all the so-called self-improvement," they noted.

Kevin, 69, and the Standing Still songstress, 49, met after his divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

The duo put on a loved-up display during their time together on Richard Branson's Necker Island where the singer held a fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation.