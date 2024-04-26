King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's major decision amid cancer battle

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton major decision amid cancer battle

King Charles has extended support to Kate Middleton and Prince William as the royal couple made a major decision on their youngest son Prince Louis 6th birthday.



The future king and queen on Tuesday unveiled new photo of son Prince Louis to mark his 6th birthday.

They took to X, formerly Twitter handle and Instagram, to share the photo of Louis to wish him a very happy birthday.

Kate and William said, “Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!” followed by a cake emoji.

This was the first photo released by Kate Middleton following Mother's Day photo controversy.

Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, had issued an apology for her failed attempt at editing her Mother’s Day photograph, saying she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”

Meanwhile, King Charles offered his support to Kate following her tough decision to share Prince Louis photo on social media.

The palace, on behalf of the King, reposted Prince Louis photo on social media apparently to support Kate Middleton’s decision to share his new photo and to pay tribute to Louis.

King Charles has seemingly delighted Kate Middleton and Prince William with this move.