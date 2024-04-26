Prince William opens up about major future plan amid King Charles cancer

Prince William opens up about new major future plan amid King Charles cancer

Prince William has made a major decision and announced that his passion has now moved into male mental health amid his father King Charles cancer fight.



The Prince of Wales disclosed this as he paid a special visit to St Michael's Church of England High School in Rowley Regis after he was initially invited by 12-year-old schoolboy, Freddie Hadley last year.

Following the visit, Prince William took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video saying “Thanks for the letter, Freddie!

“Fantastic to meet everyone and learn more about the project today. Helping each other to talk about mental health and supporting those who need it is so important. Keep up the brilliant work.”

During his visit, the future king joined Freddie and fellow male pupils aged 11 to 14, who are members of the school's Matrix Project, which was set up to shine a spotlight on male mental health.

The Prince of Wales opened up about inspiration around his work on mental health and told the students: "It started really when I was doing lots of charitable work, I never set out to look out into mental health, particularly male mental health.”

He continued, according to Hello magazine, "I was interested in homelessness, depression, addiction, all these separate areas and I hadn't really put them altogether as a jigsaw - what are we looking at? What are we trying to fix? It all came together as a mental health piece.”

"My passion, if you like, has moved now into male mental health because of the stats you [James] mentioned at the beginning, about the suicide rate in young men is just terrifying, and I wanted to do something about it," Prince William vowed.