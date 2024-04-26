Eminem drops video trailer for new album 'The Death of Slim Shady': Watch

Eminem is gearing up to release his 12th studio album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), this summer.



Eminem took to Instagram to announce the upcoming album with a video trailer for the album.

Slim Shady is the rapper’s famous alter ego he has referenced in his music frequently, beginning with his Slim Shady EP in 1997 and The Slim Shady LP in 1999.

In the trailer, a crime reporter announces the death of Slim Shady, saying, “Through his complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the blonde anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies.”

Then, rapper 50 Cent is seen saying, “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”

The clip then cuts back to the reporter who says, “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady.”

The Death of Slim Shady comes four years after the All She Wrote hitmaker’s last album Music to Be Murdered By.

Earlier this month, Eminem fooled fans with the announcement that he’d released a new album, which turned out to be an April Fool’s joke. What convinced fans that an album was actually coming was Dr. Dre’s announcement in March that the rapper would release an album “this year.”