King Charles appears in new video after friend shares major health update

King Charles has appeared in a new video shared jointly by the Commonwealth and the royal family to mark a special event.



The video was shared with caption, “Today we celebrate 75 years of the modern Commonwealth.

“Since its founding in 1949, the Commonwealth has grown in both scale and influence with 56 member countries, spanning six continents and representing a third of the world's population.”

In the video, a clip of King Charles from his pre-recorded address to mark the Commonwealth Day 2024 was also included.

King Charles original video message was played during a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on 11 March 2024.

Queen Camilla, Prince William and other members of the Royal Family had attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of celebration.

Now, the Commonwealth and the royal family has shared a new video after a friend of King Charles claimed the monarch “is determined to beat it [cancer] and they are throwing everything at it,” adding, “Everyone is staying optimistic, but he is really very unwell. More than they are letting on.”