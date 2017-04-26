Aurat Foundation’s Mahnaz Rahman narrates Pakistani women’s struggles at int'l conference

The Catalonian Association of Family and Health (CAFH) organised an international conference here on intercultural dialogue and women’s issues for women of all backgrounds. Various issues from immigration to anti-women laws in different countries were discussed at the conference held at held at the Palau Macaya.

The executive director of CAFH Elvera Mendez said that the purpose of holding this dialogue is to secure basic rights of Pakistani, North African and Latin American immigrant women in Barcelona. The conference is intended at helping women escape social isolation, in which they often find themselves, and contribute towards building a more egalitarian society.

Mahnaz Rahman of Aurat Foundation, who was keynote speaker at the event, highlighted the everyday as well as social and legal problems Pakistani women face. She narrated the struggles of Fatima Jinnah to Rana Liaquat for women, which resulted in the enactment of the Family Laws of 1961. Rahman also recalled the protests by the Women’s Action Forum against discriminatory laws introduced by the former military dictator General Ziaul Haq.

The activist informed the participants about some pro-women laws passed in the past couple of years, including those against workplace harassment, domestic violence and child marriage.

To ensure Pakistani women know their rights in the country and abroad, Rahman said counselling services need to be introduced by the government.

Dr. Huma Jamshed, ex councillor and spokesperson of City Council Barcelona as well as a founder of Pakistani Women Association, lamented the state of women in Pakistan and said that the legal status of Pakistani women has been placed in the hands of family men who often exploit them.

Julia Perez of Progressive Women Association said that women in Spain still have to fight for their rights in a patriarchal and capitalist society, where women experience sexism everyday. Talking about the importance of inter-cultural dialogue, Perez emphasised that all cultures should be treated equally.

0



0





