FIA forwards three names to SC for Panama JIT

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has forwarded names of its three nominees to the Supreme Court for the Joint Investigation Team, which will conduct a probe into funds allegedly used by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

The names of FIA Additional Director General (ADG) Captain (retd) Ahmed Lateef, ADG Doctor Shafeeq and ADG Wajid Zia have been forwarded to the SC, which will decide the final name for heading the JIT.

Earlier today sources revealed that Captain (retd) Lateef and ADG Doctor Shafeeq went on leave citing medical reasons, raising speculation that the remaining ADG in office, ADG Zia, could head the JIT.

Citing the 'indifference' and 'unwillingness' of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau in its verdict on the Panama leaks case, a five-member Supreme Court bench had said there were still questions "which go to the heart of the matter and need to be answered".

According to the verdict, the six-member team will comprise the following officers:

FIA officer

A senior Officer of the Federal Investigation Agency, who will not be below the rank of Additional Director General. Having firsthand experience of investigation of white collar crime, the FIA officer will head the investigation team.

NAB representative

Despite expressing their lack of trust in the National Accountability Bureau chairman to investigate the matter, a representative of NAB will also be part of the six-member JIT.

SECP officer

A nominee of the Security & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). Having investigative and enforcement powers, the SECP is responsible for regulation and supervision of the corporate sector, capital market, insurance companies, and non-banking finance companies.

Here, the SECP will play his part in the investigation team as he would be familiar with issues of money laundering and white collar crimes.

State Bank of Pakistan nominee

As the probe involves a lot of financial transactions, an official of the country's central bank will also be on the investigation team.

ISI officer

The Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan's premier intelligence agency, will also be represented by on the team by a seasoned officer nominated by ISI Director-General Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar.

MI officer

The Military Intelligence will also be part of the team, with a seasoned officer nominated by its director-general.

