Senior anchorperson and journalist Hamid Mir on Thursday announced to return Bangladesh government had given to his father Waris Mir.

Waris Mir was awarded by Bangladesh for raising his voice against the 1971 East Pakistan operation.

Hamid Mir during his show Capital Talk today said that Bangladeshi Prime Minister Hasina Wajid was bent up deteriorating relations with Pakistan.

He said that Pakistanis were deceived by giving the awards and therefore it should be returned.

