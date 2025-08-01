 
Five policemen martyred in bandit attack on checkpost in Rahim Yar Khan

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar summons report from RPO Bahawalpur, orders to arrest culprits

August 01, 2025

    This collage shows martyred cops in bandits attack on checkpost in RYK. — X/@OfficialDPRPP
    RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least five policemen were martyred and two others injured when armed bandits attacked a police checkpost in the Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab late on Thursday night.

    A police official said that heavily armed dacoits targeted Shekhani checkpost, martyring five Elite Force personnel and injuring two other cops.

    During an exchange of fire, one dacoit was also killed, said the spokesperson.

    The martyred cops were identified as Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Khalil, Nakheel and Ghazanfar Abbas.

    Two of the slain policemen belonged to Rahim Yar Khan, while the remaining three hailed from Bahawalnagar district.

    Taking strict notice of the incident, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has summoned a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur and issued strict instructions to the DPO Rahim Yar Khan to arrest the culprits involved in the attack on Elite Force personnel in the Katcha region.

    Paying tribute to slain officers, Dr Anwar said their sacrifice would not be forgotten and described their martyrdom as a mark of “great courage and duty”.

    “Bandits launched a cowardly attack in the dead of night,” he said, adding that such cowardly acts could not shake the morale of the police force.

    The Punjab police chief said that the police operation against the riverine criminal groups will continue with full strength and resolve, stressing that those responsible will be brought to justice.

