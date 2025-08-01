Gandapur vows to 'expose' India following New Delhi's FATF move against Pakistan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur arrives for casting his vote during Senate election held at KP Assembly in Peshawar on Monday, July 21, 2025. — PPI

India submits Gandapur’s quote as FATF evidence.

Gandapur says India twisting remarks to smear Pakistan.

KP CM to write FATF over Kashmir issue.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed to expose India’s role in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and the region, a day after New Delhi submitted his recent remarks to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as evidence against Islamabad.

The Indian government has used Gandapur's statement to back its allegations that Islamabad supports terrorist elements, officials of the global anti-money laundering watchdog confirmed.

“We arrest the Taliban, but our own institutions get them released, claiming they are their people” — a statement that drew criticism at home and is now being used by New Delhi to push for Pakistan’s re-listing on FATF’s grey list.

In a statement, the KP CM said India submitted his statement to the global anti-money laundering watchdog “out of the context”.

“India has always been involved in terrorism in Pakistan and the region,” the KP CM said, adding that he was writing a letter to FATF to expose Indian actions in Kashmir.

He said the people and forces of Pakistan were making unprecedented sacrifices to uproot terrorism from the country.

“My message to Modi [Indian prime minister] is that we are united to defend Pakistan,” Gandapur said, warning that India was attempting to get Pakistan grey-listed again by “constructing a false narrative.”

Indian authorities have argued that this public admission by a provincial chief minister shows that Pakistan’s institutions continue to aid and protect terrorist elements.

The FATF officials said India framed the statement as a formal “charge sheet” against Pakistan, particularly highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a region gravely affected by terrorism and militancy.

Pakistan was taken off the FATF grey list in 2022, giving it a clean bill of health on terrorist financing and boosting its reputation among lenders — essential for Pakistan's crisis-hit economy.

The FATF's grey list — in which Pakistan was placed from 2018-2022 —places a country under increased monitoring until it has rectified identified flaws in its financial system.