Katrina Kaif officially joins Instagram, shares first picture

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has always been a private person as she has always distanced herself from social networking platforms.

The actress, who only recently made her Facebook debut a few months ago, jumped on the social media bandwagon and joined the photo-sharing app Instagram to connect with her fans.

While officially joining Instagram, Kat also shared a perfect moment from her "happy place".

The Jagga Jasoos actress was dressed in a breezy, white beach dress looking like a dream as she poses casually for the camera.

She captioned the picture saying, "New beginnings ... coming from my happy place #helloinstagram."

The account has already raked in 170K followers in less than a day.

We are looking forward to seeing more breathtaking pictures of the actress in the near future.

 

