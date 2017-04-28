Print Story
X

Coldest city can now grow tomatoes all year round

RREUTERS

Amazing
Coldest city can now grow tomatoes all year round
(Image courtesy: Reuters video)

Yakutsk in Russia’s Siberia province is one of the coldest cities in the world, with temperatures dropping to an average of minus 34 ° Celcius during the freezing winter months and only five hours of daylight.

While this means crops can't be grown in the frozen soil, local authorities now believe they've found a way around that. They've teamed up with Japanese firm Hokkaido Corporation to build greenhouses with special technology.

The local mayor Aisen Nikolaev hopes the project will go a long way to providing the fruit and vegetables that Yakutsk's people need.

Once the infrastructure construction has passed the second stage of completion, “we plan to harvest around 1700 tonnes of cucumbers, more than 600 tonnes of tomatoes, and around 25 tonnes of greens, which should satisfy about 30-40 percent of the Yakutsk population's needs”, explained Nikolaev.

The greenhouses are specially designed to withstand the extreme cold. Three layers of a thin film made from rubber with thermal insulation properties are used. The mayor said, “It is three times thinner, but at the same time it can be stretched widely. It takes seven tonnes of weight per square metre piece for the film to break.”

Interestingly, the material has the ability to receive better sunlight than ordinary glass. “[It] managed to last through this winter with temperatures dropping below minus 50 Celsius,” Nikolaev added.

Most of the produce till now had to be transported from Russia's Krasnodar region or imported from China. But if this technology proves to be a success, the tomatoes won't have to travel too far to feed Yakutsk.

 

Coldest city can now grow tomatoes all year round was posted in amazing of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 28, 2017 and was last updated on April 28, 2017. This news story is related to Amazing News, Breaking News, Coldest City, Geo Amazing, Global News, International, International News, Latest News, Latest World News, World News. Permanent link to the news story "Coldest city can now grow tomatoes all year round" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139791-Coldest-city-can-now-grow-tomatoes-all-year-round.

GEO TV NETWORK